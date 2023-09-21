Sen. Mitt Romney not seeking reelection, Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson stepping down and Utah’s ‘critical vulnerabilities’

Both Sides of the Aisle – Salt Lake County Council member Suzanne Harrison fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss Senator Mitt Romney announcing he will not run for reelection, Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson stepping down to run for Senate seat, others joining the Senate race and Kari Lake coming to Utah to campaign for Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs. They also discuss controversies surrounding former OUR CEO Tim Ballard, the legislative audit on Utah’s critical vulnerabilities, the potential U.S. government shutdown over budget negotiations and the latest from the Salt Lake County Council.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios