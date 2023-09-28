A looming government shutdown, national parks, strikes and declining democracy

Both Sides of the Aisle – From the left, Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, is joined on the right by John Dougall, the Utah State Auditor. They discuss the details of the impending federal government shutdown, former Rep. Chris Stewart’s new career in lobbying, Utah’s plan for national parks in the event of a government shutdown, the scandal surrounding New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and the progress on the Writers Guild of America strike. They also discuss the auto workers’ strike, President Biden’s visit to the picket line, former President Trump’s Detriot speech during the second GOP presidential debate, Gov. Cox’s warning about declining democracy in the U.S. and anti-LGBT hate in Utah.

