The avoided government shutdown, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and developments in the Utah Senate race

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the avoidance of a government shutdown, the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the death of Dianne Feinstein and former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York. They also discuss Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson launching his run for Senate, Rep. John Curtis’ decision to not run, Sean Reyes’ connection with former OUR CEO Tim Ballard, former Rep. Chris Stewart becoming chairman of the Utah Aerospace and Defense Association, the lawsuit against SLC over homeless camps and more.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios