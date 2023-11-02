Both Sides of the Aisle

House Speaker Mike Johnson, the special election and Rep. Phil Lyman’s bid for Utah governor

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the media coverage of the war in Gaza, the House electing Rep. Mike Johnson as speaker, former Vice President Mike Pence dropping out of the presidential race and the lawsuit against the Meta social media company. They also discuss the debate between Utah’s 2nd Congressional District candidates, Utah Rep. Phil Lyman announcing his candidacy for governor, a poll on sanctioned campsites and the dubious partnerships claimed by Attorney General Sean Reyes’s nonprofit.

Both Sides of the Aisle
Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios
