Both Sides of the Aisle

Closure of Gazan hospitals, the 2024 presidential race and the delayed elections in Utah

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (35.0MB)

Subscribe: RSS

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the closure of Gaza’s largest hospitals, the third GOP presidential debate, Sen. Tim Scott dropping out of the race and predictions on who will emerge as the two parties’ presidential frontrunner. They also discuss Sen. Joe Manchin not seeking reelection, Rep. John Curtis reexamining a run for the Senate, Rep. Blake Moore’s new role as vice chair of the House GOP Caucus, the final leg of the 2nd District Congressional race, the SLC mayoral race and the death of LDS President M. Russell Ballard.

Both Sides of the Aisle
Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios
On Air

Sunday 12:30 PM

Thursday 10:30 AM
Subscribe
Pocket Casts RSS Feed


    Additional Programming Provided by

    Top Local Headlines

    Live
    Music Song
    0:00
    /
    Loading

    Subscribe to Our Newsletter

    By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact