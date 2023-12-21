Both Sides of the Aisle

Congress, the Biden impeachment inquiry and Utah election news

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss Pope Francis allowing for LGBTQ+ couple blessings of same-sex couples, the functioning of Washington D.C. as the year ends and the Congressional impeachment proceedings brought against President Biden. They also discuss the $148 million defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, Rep. John Curtis polling ahead in his potential bid for Senate, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson’s reelection announcement, Derek Brown launching a campaign to replace Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and the future of highspeed railway from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas.

Both Sides of the Aisle
Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios
