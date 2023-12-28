The major issues and solutions for Utah’s future

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the significant problems facing Utah, including air quality, education disparities, housing, healthcare, water consumption and the solutions for a better future.
