Both Sides of the Aisle

Utah’s political candidates, the Iowa caucuses and college diversity statements

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (35.0MB)

Subscribe: RSS

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss John’s run for Congress, former President Trump’s claim of presidential immunity, the Iowa caucuses, minimum wage increases, and Gov. Cox’s suggestion that Utah eliminate the state income tax. They also discuss Cox’s gubernatorial challengers, diversity statements on college campuses, the University of Utah’s ranking as the best public university in the West and what to expect in the coming election year.

Both Sides of the Aisle
Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios
On Air

Sunday 12:30 PM

Thursday 10:30 AM
Subscribe
Pocket Casts RSS Feed


    Additional Programming Provided by

    Top Local Headlines

    Live
    Music Song
    0:00
    /
    Loading

    Subscribe to Our Newsletter

    By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact