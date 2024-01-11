Utah’s political candidates, the Iowa caucuses and college diversity statements

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss John’s run for Congress, former President Trump’s claim of presidential immunity, the Iowa caucuses, minimum wage increases, and Gov. Cox’s suggestion that Utah eliminate the state income tax. They also discuss Cox’s gubernatorial challengers, diversity statements on college campuses, the University of Utah’s ranking as the best public university in the West and what to expect in the coming election year.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios