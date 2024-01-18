Results from Iowa, Republican presidential endorsements and the 2024 Utah legislative session

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the results from the Iowa caucuses, the Republican field of candidates, Jill Biden visiting a Utah school, the persistent COVID-19 death toll and Utah Republican endorsements for president. They also discuss Rep. Blake Moore’s bipartisan budget bill, the start of the 2024 legislative session, Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz and proposed legislation targetting DEI on Utah campuses.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios