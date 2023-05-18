Behind the Headlines

LDS wealth on ‘60 Minutes,’ an LGBTQ school walkout and Kennecott’s tailings

(CBS News) David Nielsen, a former senior portfolio manager with the LDS Church’s investment wing who turned whistleblower, talks to correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi on “60 Minutes.”

This week in Utah news: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says a “60 Minutes” episode about its investment portfolio was based on “unfounded allegations.” LGBTQ+ students in Utah County walk out to protest the school board’s silence on removing pride flags. And Kennecott’s tailings may creep even closer to Magna homes.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Semerad, Courtney Tanner and Alixel Cabrera, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Behind the Headlines
KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios
On Air

Sunday 10:00 AM

Friday 9:00 AM
Subscribe
Pocket Casts RSS Feed


    Additional Programming Provided by

    Top Local Headlines

    Live
    Music Song
    0:00
    /
    Loading

    Subscribe to Our Newsletter

    By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: KCPW, 210 East 400 South, Suite 10, SALT LAKE CITY, UT, 84111, http://www.kcpw.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact