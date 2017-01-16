Israel Dismisses Middle East Peace Conference Newshour hears reaction from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as diplomats from across the world meet in Paris to renew efforts to find a two-state solution. Also on the programme: the Vietnam War memories of US Secretary of State John Kerry. And the Iraqi hospitals struggling to care for soldiers fighting so-called Islamic State. […]

Middle East Peace Conference In Paris More than 70 countries and international organisations are making a new push for a two-state solution in the Middle East at a conference in Paris, just days before Donald Trump takes office vowing support for Israel. We speak to a senior Fatah official and a former Israeli ambassador to the UN. Also in the News: […]