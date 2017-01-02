Who Will Be President Trump's Supreme Court Pick? Donald Trump is getting ready to announce his first pick for the US Supreme Court, almost a year after the death of the conservative justice Antonin Scalia. Also on the programme: Scientists find a way to communicate with patients suffering from Completely Locked In Syndrome; and does wearing slippers at school improve your child's performance? […]

You're Fired! President Trump Replaces Acting Attorney General Was Sally Yates wrong to oppose the executive order that imposed a travel ban? What does her exit mean for the Constitution? Also in the programme... Illegal trading in baby chimpanzees; Trump administration named as 'threat' to the EU; a new Doctor Who (Photo: Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates. Credit: Pete Marovich/Getty Images)