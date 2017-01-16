LOCAL PROGRAMS
Behind The Headlines
Homeless-shelter controversy, tax hike for education and Hatch at attorney general confirm…
Salt Lake City's plan for four new homeless resource centers meets more opposition from Sugar House residents …
Both Sides of the Aisle
State Inauguration, Public Pushback on Homeless Shelters, & How to Spend Political Cap…
This week Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams joins Natalie and Dan to talk about the opening of 2017 and the s…
The Bottom Line
Energizing Students with STEM through Tiny Satellites
The Bottom Line (Air Date: January 10, 2017) –Today's satellites are smaller, more powerful, and cheaper than …
Downtown SLC
Encore Bistro at the Eccles Theater
Today on the program, Jason is joined by Derek Deitsch, Marketing Director for Cuisine Unlimited, which runs t…
Hinckley Institute Radio Hour
Perceptions and Misperceptions of China
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original air date: January 13, 2016/Revised air date: January 11, 2017) -- …
Jazz Time with Steve Williams
Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for January 8, 2017
PLAYLIST 6:00 PM 1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie - Salt Peanuts opening theme 2. Dave …
NATIONAL NEWS (AP)
- Revelers, rally-goers to clog DC for Trump's inauguration 01/16/2017WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to clog the nation's capital for Donald Trump's inauguration and a major demonstration the day after, but how many will actually arrive to party or protest is an open question.
- Central US Ice storm falls short of dire forecasts 01/15/2017KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sleet and drizzle glazed swaths of the central U.S. on Sunday, extending icy weather that some meteorologists acknowledged fell short of dire forecasts.
- Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive 01/15/2017WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Thousands of people showed up in freezing temperatures on Sunday in Michigan to hear Sen. Bernie Sanders denounce Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law, one of dozens of rallies Democrats staged across the country to highlight opposition.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS (BBC)
- Israel Dismisses Middle East Peace Conference 01/15/2017Newshour hears reaction from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as diplomats from across the world meet in Paris to renew efforts to find a two-state solution. Also on the programme: the Vietnam War memories of US Secretary of State John Kerry. And the Iraqi hospitals struggling to care for soldiers fighting so-called Islamic State. […]
- Middle East Peace Conference In Paris 01/15/2017More than 70 countries and international organisations are making a new push for a two-state solution in the Middle East at a conference in Paris, just days before Donald Trump takes office vowing support for Israel. We speak to a senior Fatah official and a former Israeli ambassador to the UN. Also in the News: […]
- African leaders discuss Gambia's future 01/14/2017The leaders of thirty African nations and the French president Francois Hollande have met in Mali for the 2017 Africa-France summit. Top of their agenda is what to do about The Gambia, where the president Yahyah Jammeh is refusing to step down despite losing an election last December. Also on the programme: an interview with […]
Documentary / Special Broadcasts
- KCPW Presents: Has Gerrymandering Destroyed the Political Center? (12/2/16)
- America Abroad: US Foreign Policy & the Next President: Through the Eyes of the World (10/7/16)
- KCPW Presents: “Political Junkie Special – Great Moments in Presidential Debates” (9/30/16)
- Local Conversation Examines Improving Police-Community Relations
- NHMU Lecture: Eric Green on Human Genomics, Precision Medicine, and Advancing Human Health
- Town Hall Explores Rape Culture on Utah Campuses