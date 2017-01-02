LOCAL PROGRAMS
Behind The Headlines
-
John Swallow, Abdi Mohamed and the 2017 legislative session (1/27/17)
Salt Lake District Attorney Sim Gill releases the bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of Abdi Moh…
Both Sides of the Aisle
-
Week One of the Session, Speaker Hughes Focuses on Homelessness, and Lawmakers Hear Utah W…
It's the first week of the 2017 legislative session, and Dan, Jim, and Natalie are recording on Capitol Hill. …
The Bottom Line
-
The Shortcomings of the Sharing Economy - an Interview with Steven Hill
The Bottom Line (Air Date: January 24, 2017) – Millions of Americans love using Uber, Lyft, Taskrabbit, Airbnb…
Downtown SLC
-
Salt Lake's Sundance Festival Café
Today on the show, Jason speaks with Michael Mack from Visit Salt Lake about the Sundance Festival Café. Durin…
Hinckley Institute Radio Hour
-
The Case For 'Our Schools Now'
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: February 1/4, 2017) -- Earlier this week the Hinckley Institute …
Jazz Time with Steve Williams
-
Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for January 22, 2017
PLAYLIST 6:00PM 1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie - Salt Peanuts - Opening Theme 2. Count Basie Orch…
NATIONAL NEWS (AP)
- Refugees: A world away from loved ones, anxious and in limbo 02/01/2017President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from certain countries has brought stress, desperation, worry and confusion to a number of families in the United States and abroad.
- Alaska board mulls pot use in retail stores 02/01/2017JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska brothers James and Giono Barrett have a dream: that some of the scores of cruise ship passengers who crowd the streets of the state capital each summer will one day use their shore excursions to kick back and light up a joint in a pot store's lounge.
- Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipeline easement 02/01/2017BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers was ordered to allow construction of the Dakota Access pipeline to proceed under a disputed Missouri River crossing, North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said. It's the latest twist in a months-long legal battle over the $3.8 billion project.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS (BBC)
- Who Will Be President Trump's Supreme Court Pick? 01/31/2017Donald Trump is getting ready to announce his first pick for the US Supreme Court, almost a year after the death of the conservative justice Antonin Scalia. Also on the programme: Scientists find a way to communicate with patients suffering from Completely Locked In Syndrome; and does wearing slippers at school improve your child's performance? […]
- You're Fired! President Trump Replaces Acting Attorney General 01/31/2017Was Sally Yates wrong to oppose the executive order that imposed a travel ban? What does her exit mean for the Constitution? Also in the programme... Illegal trading in baby chimpanzees; Trump administration named as 'threat' to the EU; a new Doctor Who (Photo: Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates. Credit: Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
- UK Protests Against Trump's Travel Ban 01/30/2017Thousands of people have joined protests in London and cities across the UK against Donald Trump's controversial ban on seven mainly Muslim countries. We speak to Trump's former economic advisor, Betsy McCaughey. Also on the programme: Settlements around Jerusalem and Quebec mosque attack. (Photo: Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside Downing Street in London. […]
Documentary / Special Broadcasts
- KCPW Presents: “Utopiah” Migrant and Refugee Stories
- KCPW Presents: Has Gerrymandering Destroyed the Political Center? (12/2/16)
- America Abroad: US Foreign Policy & the Next President: Through the Eyes of the World (10/7/16)
- KCPW Presents: “Political Junkie Special – Great Moments in Presidential Debates” (9/30/16)
- Local Conversation Examines Improving Police-Community Relations
- NHMU Lecture: Eric Green on Human Genomics, Precision Medicine, and Advancing Human Health