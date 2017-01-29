  • LOCAL PROGRAMS

    • Trump travel ban sows chaos at airports, outrage at protests 01/29/2017
      NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's immigration order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering opposition to the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts.
    • The Latest: Trump defends order to protect border 01/29/2017
      LONDON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions (all times local):
    • Longtime US residents, aspiring citizens caught up in ban 01/29/2017
      LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman traveling to Indiana to care for her cancer-stricken mother, a family physician who has lived in the U.S. for two decades, and a Minneapolis woman about to become a U.S. citizen were among those caught in the net cast by President Donald Trump when he banned travelers from entering […]

    • Confusion Over US Refugee Ban 01/28/2017
      President Donald Trump is facing legal challenges to his executive order placing a temporary ban on refugees from entering the United States. There has been confusion among airlines, customs and border officials, with travellers prevented from boarding and some detained after landing on American soil. Also on the programme: Scientists warn that global warming could […]
    • Donald Trump Bans Refugees 01/28/2017
      Following Donald Trump's ban on refugees, the UN's Refugee Agency and the International Organisation for Migration are calling on the US to continue to protect people fleeing war and persecution. We speak to IOM's Leonard Doyle. Also on the programme: The Democratic Republic of Congo is to sign a power sharing agreement; and why are […]
    • A New Era of US-UK Relations? 01/27/2017
      The British PM Theresa May meets President Trump. Will the 'special relationship' continue as normal? Also on the programme... Britain's about-turn on Syria; why some domestic abuse has been decriminalised in Russia; remembering the Holocaust. (Photo: President Trump meets British PM Theresa May. Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

