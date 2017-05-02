LOCAL PROGRAMS
Behind The Headlines
Utah Legislature, Trump’s Cabinet picks and refugees in Utah
President Donald Trump's executive order banning some immigrants and refugees from entering the United States …
Both Sides of the Aisle
Week One of the Session, Speaker Hughes Focuses on Homelessness, and Lawmakers Hear Utah W…
It's the first week of the 2017 legislative session, and Dan, Jim, and Natalie are recording on Capitol Hill. …
The Bottom Line
The Shortcomings of the Sharing Economy - an Interview with Steven Hill
The Bottom Line (Air Date: January 24, 2017) – Millions of Americans love using Uber, Lyft, Taskrabbit, Airbnb…
Downtown SLC
Arlyn Bradshaw on Salt Lake County Council Resolution Opposing Executive Order
Today on the show, host Jason Mathis speaks with Salt Lake County Council Member Arlyn Bradshaw about the acti…
Hinckley Institute Radio Hour
The Case For 'Our Schools Now'
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: February 1/4, 2017) -- Earlier this week the Hinckley Institute …
Jazz Time with Steve Williams
Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for January 29, 2017
PLAYLIST 6:00 1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie - Salt Peanuts Opening Theme 2. Mark Massey - Jan…
NATIONAL NEWS (AP)
- Seattle judge derided by Trump known as conservative jurist 02/05/2017SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle judge derided by President Donald Trump on Twitter Saturday after blocking Trump's executive order on immigration is known for his conservative legal views, for a record of helping disadvantaged children that includes fostering six of them, and for dramatically declaring "black lives matter" during a hearing on police reform in […]
- Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban 02/05/2017WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees.
- The Latest: At Cairo, 33 migrants board flights for the US 02/05/2017WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's ban on travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries (all times Eastern):
INTERNATIONAL NEWS (BBC)
- Donald Trump Furious Over Court Ruling 02/04/2017The State Department says it is reversing the cancellation of visas, 60,000 of which were revoked after President Donald Trump's order. But Mr Trump reacted furiously, calling Judge Robart's ruling "ridiculous" and vowing to restore his ban. We ask an expert what are the implications of this collision between the White House and the judiciary. […]
- US Muslim Travel Ban Blocked 02/04/2017US President Donald Trump says he will appeal against a federal judgement which overturns his temporary travel ban against passengers from seven mainly-Muslim countries. Mr Trump tweeted that the judgement was 'ridiculous and will be overturned.' Also in the programme: United Nations sanctions are dropped against former Afghan warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and Ridley Scott to […]
- 03/02/2017 GMT 02/03/2017Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Documentary / Special Broadcasts
- Panel Explores Executive Order on Immigration and Refugees
- KCPW Presents: “Utopiah” Migrant and Refugee Stories
- KCPW Presents: Has Gerrymandering Destroyed the Political Center? (12/2/16)
- America Abroad: US Foreign Policy & the Next President: Through the Eyes of the World (10/7/16)
- KCPW Presents: “Political Junkie Special – Great Moments in Presidential Debates” (9/30/16)
- Local Conversation Examines Improving Police-Community Relations