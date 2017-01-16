  • LOCAL PROGRAMS

    • Revelers, rally-goers to clog DC for Trump's inauguration 01/16/2017
      WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to clog the nation's capital for Donald Trump's inauguration and a major demonstration the day after, but how many will actually arrive to party or protest is an open question.
    • Central US Ice storm falls short of dire forecasts 01/15/2017
      KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sleet and drizzle glazed swaths of the central U.S. on Sunday, extending icy weather that some meteorologists acknowledged fell short of dire forecasts.
    • Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive 01/15/2017
      WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Thousands of people showed up in freezing temperatures on Sunday in Michigan to hear Sen. Bernie Sanders denounce Republican efforts to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law, one of dozens of rallies Democrats staged across the country to highlight opposition.

    • Israel Dismisses Middle East Peace Conference 01/15/2017
      Newshour hears reaction from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as diplomats from across the world meet in Paris to renew efforts to find a two-state solution. Also on the programme: the Vietnam War memories of US Secretary of State John Kerry. And the Iraqi hospitals struggling to care for soldiers fighting so-called Islamic State. […]
    • Middle East Peace Conference In Paris 01/15/2017
      More than 70 countries and international organisations are making a new push for a two-state solution in the Middle East at a conference in Paris, just days before Donald Trump takes office vowing support for Israel. We speak to a senior Fatah official and a former Israeli ambassador to the UN. Also in the News: […]
    • African leaders discuss Gambia's future 01/14/2017
      The leaders of thirty African nations and the French president Francois Hollande have met in Mali for the 2017 Africa-France summit. Top of their agenda is what to do about The Gambia, where the president Yahyah Jammeh is refusing to step down despite losing an election last December. Also on the programme: an interview with […]

