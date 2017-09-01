LOCAL PROGRAMS
Behind The Headlines
Bears Ears, homeless resource centers and Bonneville Salt Flats (1/6/17)
Salt Lake City residents push back against a planned homeless resource center in Sugar House. Utahns hope Pres…
Both Sides of the Aisle
State Inauguration, Public Pushback on Homeless Shelters, & How to Spend Political Cap…
This week Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams joins Natalie and Dan to talk about the opening of 2017 and the s…
The Bottom Line
Solving Our Plastics Problem, While Profiting
The Bottom Line (Air Date: January 3, 2017) – Plastic waste is a massive problem globally. It's over-filling o…
Downtown SLC
Council Members Derek Kitchen and Stan Penfold on Addressing Homelessness
Today Jason is joined by Salt Lake City Council Members Derek Kitchen and Stan Penfold for a conversation abou…
Hinckley Institute Radio Hour
Safe Spaces for LGBT People
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air date: December 21 ~ 24, 2016) - Safe Spaces at educational institutions…
Jazz Time with Steve Williams
Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for November 27th, 2016
PLAYLIST 6:00PM 1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie - Salt Peanuts Opening theme 2. Mose Allison …
NATIONAL NEWS (AP)
- Cruise line offered counseling after airport shooting 01/09/2017FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — For many flight passengers arriving Friday in Fort Lauderdale, it was supposed to be the start of an idyllic week cruising the Caribbean. Then, the deadly shooting in baggage claim happened. Cruises have gone forward — but not without delays, arrangements for traumatized travelers and some dampening of the usual […]
- New storm hits West as South, New England slow to thaw 01/09/2017A winter storm that spread ice and snow from Mississippi to Maine is leaving behind cold so bitter that businesses and schools are closing in the South because the region still hasn't thawed.
- China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's president 01/09/2017BEIJING (AP) — China has reiterated its opposition to any contacts between U.S. officials and Taiwan's government following a meeting Sunday between Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott and the self-governing island's President Tsai Ing-wen.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS (BBC)
- Iran's Ayatollah Rafsanjani Dies 01/08/2017Ayatollah Rafsanjani served as president from 1989 to 1997 and continued to play a hugely influential role in Iranian political life, espousing a pragmatic rather than hardline agenda. He was a key supporter of the current President, Hassan Rouhani, who faces re-election in four months time, in a vote which analysts say will shape Iran's […]
- Nigeria Chibok Girls: 1000 Days in Captivity 01/08/2017One thousand days ago, 270 schoolgirls were abducted from a secondary school in Chibok in north-east Nigeria by the Islamist group Boko Haram. The whereabouts of 200 girls are still unknown. We speak to Nigeria's presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu. Also on the programme: France says it was the subject of tens of thousands of cyber […]
- Confusion reigns in Ivory Coast 01/07/2017President Ouattara says army mutiny in the Ivory Coast is over, but his Defence Minister is held captive; Mário Soares, first democratically elected Portuguese premier, dies; What are and do we need smart underpants? (Photo: A soldier involved in a mutiny over unpaid pay bonuses controls a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Credit: EPA/ Legnan […]
Documentary / Special Broadcasts
- KCPW Presents: Has Gerrymandering Destroyed the Political Center? (12/2/16)
- America Abroad: US Foreign Policy & the Next President: Through the Eyes of the World (10/7/16)
- KCPW Presents: “Political Junkie Special – Great Moments in Presidential Debates” (9/30/16)
- Local Conversation Examines Improving Police-Community Relations
- NHMU Lecture: Eric Green on Human Genomics, Precision Medicine, and Advancing Human Health
- Town Hall Explores Rape Culture on Utah Campuses