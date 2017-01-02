  • LOCAL PROGRAMS

  • RSS NATIONAL NEWS (AP)

    • Refugees: A world away from loved ones, anxious and in limbo 02/01/2017
      President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from certain countries has brought stress, desperation, worry and confusion to a number of families in the United States and abroad.
    • Alaska board mulls pot use in retail stores 02/01/2017
      JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska brothers James and Giono Barrett have a dream: that some of the scores of cruise ship passengers who crowd the streets of the state capital each summer will one day use their shore excursions to kick back and light up a joint in a pot store's lounge.
    • Senator: Army Corps told to approve Dakota pipeline easement 02/01/2017
      BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers was ordered to allow construction of the Dakota Access pipeline to proceed under a disputed Missouri River crossing, North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said. It's the latest twist in a months-long legal battle over the $3.8 billion project.

  • RSS INTERNATIONAL NEWS (BBC)

    • Who Will Be President Trump's Supreme Court Pick? 01/31/2017
      Donald Trump is getting ready to announce his first pick for the US Supreme Court, almost a year after the death of the conservative justice Antonin Scalia. Also on the programme: Scientists find a way to communicate with patients suffering from Completely Locked In Syndrome; and does wearing slippers at school improve your child's performance? […]
    • You're Fired! President Trump Replaces Acting Attorney General 01/31/2017
      Was Sally Yates wrong to oppose the executive order that imposed a travel ban? What does her exit mean for the Constitution? Also in the programme... Illegal trading in baby chimpanzees; Trump administration named as 'threat' to the EU; a new Doctor Who (Photo: Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates. Credit: Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
    • UK Protests Against Trump's Travel Ban 01/30/2017
      Thousands of people have joined protests in London and cities across the UK against Donald Trump's controversial ban on seven mainly Muslim countries. We speak to Trump's former economic advisor, Betsy McCaughey. Also on the programme: Settlements around Jerusalem and Quebec mosque attack. (Photo: Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside Downing Street in London. […]

