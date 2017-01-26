LOCAL PROGRAMS
Behind The Headlines
-
Presidential inauguration, 2017 legislative session and Rep. Jason Chaffetz (1/20/17)
Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he will not look into President-elect Donald Trump's potential confli…
Both Sides of the Aisle
-
Inauguration, Chaffetz Calls Ethics Foul By Ethics Official, and Audit Finds Possible Corr…
It's inauguration week, and Jim, Dan, and Natalie are wondering if this time around it's NO Hope and ALL Chang…
The Bottom Line
-
The Shortcomings of the Sharing Economy - an Interview with Steven Hill
The Bottom Line (Air Date: January 24, 2017) – Millions of Americans love using Uber, Lyft, Taskrabbit, Airbnb…
Downtown SLC
-
Salt Lake's Sundance Festival Café
Today on the show, Jason speaks with Michael Mack from Visit Salt Lake about the Sundance Festival Café. Durin…
Hinckley Institute Radio Hour
-
Doomed To Cooperate: How Russian and American Scientists Made the Post-Cold War World Safer
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: January 25/28, 2017) -- Last week the Hinckley Institute of Poli…
Jazz Time with Steve Williams
-
Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for January 22, 2017
PLAYLIST 6:00PM 1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie - Salt Peanuts - Opening Theme 2. Count Basie Orch…
NATIONAL NEWS (AP)
- Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum 01/26/2017NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum where he has been chanting "He will not divide us" in front of a live camera since Donald Trump's inauguration.
- Trump's wall met with skepticism, unease on US-Mexico border 01/26/2017SAN DIEGO (AP) — As President Donald Trump announced his plans for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, Border Patrol agents in San Diego on the lookout for drugs and smugglers drove all-terrain vehicles along a barrier that reaches 18 feet, topped by razor wire and reinforced by cameras and lighting.
- Horse is left behind, survives 6 weeks in Wyoming wilderness 01/26/2017CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — On a 16-mile trek off a mountain, a young horse lay down — she could not go another step. The mare looked deathly ill to the men leading a train of horses out of a base camp for hunting and fishing excursions.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS (BBC)
- Trump Signs Executive Order To Begin Mexico Wall 01/25/2017President Trump has signed an order to build a wall on the US border with Mexico, one of his main campaign promises. Also in the programme: interview with the North Korean diplomat turned defector, a new film on the perils of social media for young people and we hear from two survivors of the avalanche […]
- North Korea Defector: 'People Will Rise Against The Regime One Day' 01/25/2017A high-profile North Korean defector tells the BBC he believes Kim Jong-Un's regime will be defeated one day by a people's uprising. Also on the programme: Violent jihadists launch a fatal attack on a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. And celebrations in Japan as a home-grown Sumo wrestler wins the top prize. (Photo: North Korean […]
- British Government Loses Brexit Appeal 01/24/2017The British government says it will introduce legislation within days to start the formal process of leaving the EU. Also in the programme: interview with the celebrated Turkish novelist, Asli Erdogan, on her four and half months in jail, on charges of spreading propaganda, and extra letters added to bug genetic code. (Photo: Lead claimant […]
