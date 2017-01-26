  • LOCAL PROGRAMS

    Behind The Headlines

    Both Sides of the Aisle

    The Bottom Line

    Downtown SLC

    Hinckley Institute Radio Hour

    Jazz Time with Steve Williams

  • RSS NATIONAL NEWS (AP)

    • Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York City museum 01/26/2017
      NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested early Thursday after he allegedly got into an altercation with another man outside a New York City museum where he has been chanting "He will not divide us" in front of a live camera since Donald Trump's inauguration.
    • Trump's wall met with skepticism, unease on US-Mexico border 01/26/2017
      SAN DIEGO (AP) — As President Donald Trump announced his plans for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, Border Patrol agents in San Diego on the lookout for drugs and smugglers drove all-terrain vehicles along a barrier that reaches 18 feet, topped by razor wire and reinforced by cameras and lighting.
    • Horse is left behind, survives 6 weeks in Wyoming wilderness 01/26/2017
      CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — On a 16-mile trek off a mountain, a young horse lay down — she could not go another step. The mare looked deathly ill to the men leading a train of horses out of a base camp for hunting and fishing excursions.

  • RSS INTERNATIONAL NEWS (BBC)

    • Trump Signs Executive Order To Begin Mexico Wall 01/25/2017
      President Trump has signed an order to build a wall on the US border with Mexico, one of his main campaign promises. Also in the programme: interview with the North Korean diplomat turned defector, a new film on the perils of social media for young people and we hear from two survivors of the avalanche […]
    • North Korea Defector: 'People Will Rise Against The Regime One Day' 01/25/2017
      A high-profile North Korean defector tells the BBC he believes Kim Jong-Un's regime will be defeated one day by a people's uprising. Also on the programme: Violent jihadists launch a fatal attack on a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. And celebrations in Japan as a home-grown Sumo wrestler wins the top prize. (Photo: North Korean […]
    • British Government Loses Brexit Appeal 01/24/2017
      The British government says it will introduce legislation within days to start the formal process of leaving the EU. Also in the programme: interview with the celebrated Turkish novelist, Asli Erdogan, on her four and half months in jail, on charges of spreading propaganda, and extra letters added to bug genetic code. (Photo: Lead claimant […]

    • Documentary / Special Broadcasts