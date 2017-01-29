LOCAL PROGRAMS
Behind The Headlines
John Swallow, Abdi Mohamed and the 2017 legislative session (1/27/17)
Salt Lake District Attorney Sim Gill releases the bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of Abdi Moh…
Both Sides of the Aisle
Week One of the Session, Speaker Hughes Focuses on Homelessness, and Lawmakers Hear Utah W…
It's the first week of the 2017 legislative session, and Dan, Jim, and Natalie are recording on Capitol Hill. …
The Bottom Line
The Shortcomings of the Sharing Economy - an Interview with Steven Hill
The Bottom Line (Air Date: January 24, 2017) – Millions of Americans love using Uber, Lyft, Taskrabbit, Airbnb…
Downtown SLC
Salt Lake's Sundance Festival Café
Today on the show, Jason speaks with Michael Mack from Visit Salt Lake about the Sundance Festival Café. Durin…
Hinckley Institute Radio Hour
Doomed To Cooperate: How Russian and American Scientists Made the Post-Cold War World Safer
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: January 25/28, 2017) -- Last week the Hinckley Institute of Poli…
Jazz Time with Steve Williams
Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for January 22, 2017
PLAYLIST 6:00PM 1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie - Salt Peanuts - Opening Theme 2. Count Basie Orch…
NATIONAL NEWS (AP)
- Trump travel ban sows chaos at airports, outrage at protests 01/29/2017NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's immigration order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters registering opposition to the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts.
- The Latest: Trump defends order to protect border 01/29/2017LONDON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions (all times local):
- Longtime US residents, aspiring citizens caught up in ban 01/29/2017LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman traveling to Indiana to care for her cancer-stricken mother, a family physician who has lived in the U.S. for two decades, and a Minneapolis woman about to become a U.S. citizen were among those caught in the net cast by President Donald Trump when he banned travelers from entering […]
INTERNATIONAL NEWS (BBC)
- Confusion Over US Refugee Ban 01/28/2017President Donald Trump is facing legal challenges to his executive order placing a temporary ban on refugees from entering the United States. There has been confusion among airlines, customs and border officials, with travellers prevented from boarding and some detained after landing on American soil. Also on the programme: Scientists warn that global warming could […]
- Donald Trump Bans Refugees 01/28/2017Following Donald Trump's ban on refugees, the UN's Refugee Agency and the International Organisation for Migration are calling on the US to continue to protect people fleeing war and persecution. We speak to IOM's Leonard Doyle. Also on the programme: The Democratic Republic of Congo is to sign a power sharing agreement; and why are […]
- A New Era of US-UK Relations? 01/27/2017The British PM Theresa May meets President Trump. Will the 'special relationship' continue as normal? Also on the programme... Britain's about-turn on Syria; why some domestic abuse has been decriminalised in Russia; remembering the Holocaust. (Photo: President Trump meets British PM Theresa May. Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Documentary / Special Broadcasts
