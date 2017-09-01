  • LOCAL PROGRAMS

    Behind The Headlines

    Both Sides of the Aisle

    The Bottom Line

    Downtown SLC

    Hinckley Institute Radio Hour

    • Safe Spaces for LGBT People

      The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air date: December 21 ~ 24, 2016) - Safe Spaces at educational institutions…

    Jazz Time with Steve Williams

  • RSS NATIONAL NEWS (AP)

    • Cruise line offered counseling after airport shooting 01/09/2017
      FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — For many flight passengers arriving Friday in Fort Lauderdale, it was supposed to be the start of an idyllic week cruising the Caribbean. Then, the deadly shooting in baggage claim happened. Cruises have gone forward — but not without delays, arrangements for traumatized travelers and some dampening of the usual […]
    • New storm hits West as South, New England slow to thaw 01/09/2017
      A winter storm that spread ice and snow from Mississippi to Maine is leaving behind cold so bitter that businesses and schools are closing in the South because the region still hasn't thawed.
    • China warns after Cruz, Abbot, meet Taiwan's president 01/09/2017
      BEIJING (AP) — China has reiterated its opposition to any contacts between U.S. officials and Taiwan's government following a meeting Sunday between Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott and the self-governing island's President Tsai Ing-wen.

  • RSS INTERNATIONAL NEWS (BBC)

    • Iran's Ayatollah Rafsanjani Dies 01/08/2017
      Ayatollah Rafsanjani served as president from 1989 to 1997 and continued to play a hugely influential role in Iranian political life, espousing a pragmatic rather than hardline agenda. He was a key supporter of the current President, Hassan Rouhani, who faces re-election in four months time, in a vote which analysts say will shape Iran's […]
    • Nigeria Chibok Girls: 1000 Days in Captivity 01/08/2017
      One thousand days ago, 270 schoolgirls were abducted from a secondary school in Chibok in north-east Nigeria by the Islamist group Boko Haram. The whereabouts of 200 girls are still unknown. We speak to Nigeria's presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu. Also on the programme: France says it was the subject of tens of thousands of cyber […]
    • Confusion reigns in Ivory Coast 01/07/2017
      President Ouattara says army mutiny in the Ivory Coast is over, but his Defence Minister is held captive; Mário Soares, first democratically elected Portuguese premier, dies; What are and do we need smart underpants? (Photo: A soldier involved in a mutiny over unpaid pay bonuses controls a street in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Credit: EPA/ Legnan […]

    • Documentary / Special Broadcasts