Celebrities Join the Women's March Against Donald Trump Actress Scarlett Johansson and singer Alicia Keys join the women's march to protests against the new US President Donald Trump. We speak to actress Patricia Arquette who is also at the rally in Washington. Also on the programme, ex president Yahya Jammeh leaves The Gambia; and does marching actually work? (Picture: Actress Scarlett Johansson at […]

Thousands Attend Women's Marches Around the World Women's rights groups gather in cities around the world following Donald Trump's inauguration. Also on the programme: Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, to "relinquish the mantle of leadership"; European far-right parties gather in Germany. (Photo: Protesters make their way through the streets of London during the Women's March on January 21, 2017. Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)