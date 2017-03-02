LOCAL PROGRAMS
Behind The Headlines
-
Utah Legislature, Trump’s Cabinet picks and refugees in Utah
President Donald Trump's executive order banning some immigrants and refugees from entering the United States …
Both Sides of the Aisle
-
Week One of the Session, Speaker Hughes Focuses on Homelessness, and Lawmakers Hear Utah W…
It's the first week of the 2017 legislative session, and Dan, Jim, and Natalie are recording on Capitol Hill. …
The Bottom Line
-
The Shortcomings of the Sharing Economy - an Interview with Steven Hill
The Bottom Line (Air Date: January 24, 2017) – Millions of Americans love using Uber, Lyft, Taskrabbit, Airbnb…
Downtown SLC
-
Arlyn Bradshaw on Salt Lake County Council Resolution Opposing Executive Order
Today on the show, host Jason Mathis speaks with Salt Lake County Council Member Arlyn Bradshaw about the acti…
Hinckley Institute Radio Hour
-
The Case For 'Our Schools Now'
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Air dates: February 1/4, 2017) -- Earlier this week the Hinckley Institute …
Jazz Time with Steve Williams
-
Jazz Time with Steve Williams Playlist for January 29, 2017
PLAYLIST 6:00 1. Charlie Parker & Dizzy Gillespie - Salt Peanuts Opening Theme 2. Mark Massey - Jan…
NATIONAL NEWS (AP)
- Berkeley campus chaos spurs questions at free-speech bastion 02/03/2017BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Chaos that erupted at the University of California, Berkeley, to oppose right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was shocking not just for the images of protesters setting fires, smashing windows and hurling explosives at police, but because of where it took place.
- Guard killed at prison saved colleagues' lives, union says 02/03/2017SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Forced into a closet by inmates at Delaware's largest prison, Sgt. Steven Floyd called out to officers coming to his aid, warning them that inmates had set a trap — saving their lives with his final actions, the head of the state corrections officers' union said.
- Alaska's busy volcano: Seawater, magma figure in eruptions 02/03/2017ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska's remote Bogoslof Island is only 169 acres, a third the size of the average American farm. And it's highest "peak" is just 490 feet, half as tall as the Eiffel Tower.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS (BBC)
- 02/02/2017 GMT 02/02/2017Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
- Pressure on French Presidential Candidate to Withdraw 02/02/2017Prosecutors in France are reported to have widened their investigation into the financial affairs of the centre-right presidential candidate, Francois Fillon. They're already probing reports his wife earned €500,000 as her husband's parliamentary assistant, despite doubts about the work she did. Also in the programme, anti-government protests in Romania grow. And could an acrimonious phone-call […]
- Trump Urges 'Nuclear Option' on Supreme Court Choice 02/01/2017Mr Trump told Senate Republicans to consider changing the rules on voting if Democrats tried to block approval of Judge Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court vacancy. If confirmed by the Senate, Judge Gorsuch would restore the court's conservative 5-4 majority. Also on the programme: Russia's top cyber-security experts charged with treason and a special […]
Documentary / Special Broadcasts
- Panel Explores Executive Order on Immigration and Refugees
- KCPW Presents: “Utopiah” Migrant and Refugee Stories
- KCPW Presents: Has Gerrymandering Destroyed the Political Center? (12/2/16)
- America Abroad: US Foreign Policy & the Next President: Through the Eyes of the World (10/7/16)
- KCPW Presents: “Political Junkie Special – Great Moments in Presidential Debates” (9/30/16)
- Local Conversation Examines Improving Police-Community Relations