Homeless deaths and a new threat to the Great Salt Lake

After five deaths among unsheltered residents, Salt Lake City’s mayor signs an emergency order to expand shelter space in Utah’s capital. A retired federal scientist highlights a previously unconsidered threat from a proposed canal extension project to the Great Salt Lake ecosystem. And a columnist wonders why Utah taxpayers are on the hook for millions of dollars to private law firms to defend controversial laws.
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Blake Apgar and Leia Larsen, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.
Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by calling 801-355-TALK.
