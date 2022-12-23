Behind the Headlines

Homeless deaths and a new threat to the Great Salt Lake

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) A man points to the tent where he found a man that has succumbed to the cold, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

After five deaths among unsheltered residents, Salt Lake City’s mayor signs an emergency order to expand shelter space in Utah’s capital. A retired federal scientist highlights a previously unconsidered threat from a proposed canal extension project to the Great Salt Lake ecosystem. And a columnist wonders why Utah taxpayers are on the hook for millions of dollars to private law firms to defend controversial laws.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Blake Apgar and Leia Larsen, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

