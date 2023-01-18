The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour

Preparing for a Brilliant Future: Renewable Energy in Utah

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: August 28, 2022) — This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses the current state of energy production and distribution in Utah. They also talk about Utah’s efforts to decarbonize its energy portfolio and the future of energy in a rapidly changing world.

Included on the panel are Lisa Romney, Economic Development and Regional Business Manager at Rocky Mountain Power, and Dr. Stephen C. Bannister, director and chair of the University of Utah’s Master of Science in International Affairs and Global Enterprise program. The panel is moderated by Anna Lee of the University of Utah’s Economic Ambassadors.

This forum was recorded on March 23rd, 2022.

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour is a weekly program featuring forums on local, national, and international issues important to people living in Utah. The program airs every Wednesday at 10 AM and Saturday at 9 AM. Hosted by Anthony Scoma, the program highlights and contextualizes the forums presented by the Hinckley Institute of Politics every fall and spring semester at the University of Utah. Produced by KCPW Studios
