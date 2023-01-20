Russell Nelson’s LDS presidency, Legislature’s start and Salt Lake Bees’ exit

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, now is the church’s oldest president.

Russell M. Nelson’s historic first five years as president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Utah Legislature begins its 45-day session. And the Salt Lake Bees baseball team announces it is leaving Utah’s capital for South Jordan’s Daybreak.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Peggy Fletcher Stack, Emily Anderson Stern and Blake Apgar, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or UPR at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios