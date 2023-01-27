Behind the Headlines

School vouchers, health care for trans youth and a domestic violence database

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) People gather at a rally in support of transgender youth at the Capitol building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

A bill to prevent doctors from providing gender-affirming care to minors advances at the Legislature as crowds rally for transgender health care at the Utah Capitol. A domestic violence database could prevent more violence in Utah. And a controversial school voucher bill passes the Utah Legislature.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Jacob Scholl and Courtney Tanner, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

