The downed Chinese balloon, the State of the Union and water week in Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the shooting down of a Chinese balloon in U.S. air space, President Biden’s State of the Union speech and the changes to the AP Black Studies curriculum. They also discuss the Utah Legislature’s “water week,” the future of the Great Salt Lake, a bill to implement audits on Utah elections every other year, the compromise on a conversion therapy bill and Sen. Lee’s removal from the Senate Commerce Committee.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios