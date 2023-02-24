Shocking sex assault case, LDS Church fined, and a quarry quarrel

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) Stephanie Purcell, shown at her home on Jan. 20, 2023, was one of 94 women who filed a lawsuit against Dr. David Broadbent last year, accusing the OB-GYN of sexually assaulting them during examinations. A judge dismissed their case last winter, ruling that because their alleged assailant is a doctor, the case must be governed by Utah’s more restrictive medical malpractice rules rather than those that apply to cases of sexual assault. The women are appealing to the Utah Supreme Court.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has agreed to pay $5 million for hiding past stock holdings in a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. More than 90 women allege that a Utah doctor sexually assaulted them. And a bill at the Legislature would shield new quarries from county or municipal oversight.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Semerad, Jessica Miller and Brian Maffly, along with opinion editor George Pyle, will join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or UPR at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios