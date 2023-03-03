Behind the Headlines

Property taxes, asbestos lawsuits and visa lotteries

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (70.5MB)

(Illustration by Christopher Cherrington | The Salt Lake Tribune)

A Utah senator sees a way to ease the property tax burden on homeowners. A bill at the Legislature would make it more difficult to sue for asbestos injuries. And, with the H-1B visa lottery poised to start, some experts say the process makes it hard to hire international talent.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tony Semerad and Palak Jayswal, news columnist Robert Gehrke and Eric Peterson from The Utah Investigative Journalism Project join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.

KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios
