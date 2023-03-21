KCPW Presents

Seeking Connection

For people of all ages, social connections are critical to health and wellbeing. Experts say we are inherently social creatures—hardwired to engage and depend on others for support throughout a lifecycle. Doctors and health researchers have signaled concerns about loneliness for decades—forced isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic introduced many more people to daily struggles with loneliness.

How important are social connections? How does loneliness impact a person’s mental and physical health? And are people looking for social connections in the right places?

Join Call to Mind host Kimberly Adams for Seeking Connection, a 1-hour broadcast special exploring the relationship between loneliness, mental health, and the power of social connections.

This special will air on Friday March 24th at 10 AM and 8 PM here on KCPW 88.3 FM.

KCPW Presents
Each week KCPW brings you an insightful and refreshing hour of analysis of the world around you. Sometimes, this is a special documentary produced in our studios, sometimes it’s a collaboration with our community partners and sometimes it’s a hand-picked piece, produced by an outside source. Produced by KCPW Studios
On Air

Friday 10:00 AM

Friday 8:00 PM


    Additional Programming Provided by

    Top Local Headlines

    Live
    Music Song
    0:00
    /
    Loading

    Subscribe to Our Newsletter

    By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: KCPW, 210 East 400 South, Suite 10, SALT LAKE CITY, UT, 84111, http://www.kcpw.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact