Behind the Headlines

Flood fears, government ethics and Utah women’s NCAA run

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (67.9MB)

Subscribe: RSS

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Walls of snow obscure a passing vehicle above Park City on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

With record snowpack, water districts around Utah are bracing for heavy spring runoff and possible flooding. In the 10 years since its creation, Utah’s Executive Branch Ethics Commission has investigated two complaints. And the University of Utah women’s basketball team is in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jacob Scholl, Emily Anderson Stern and Alex Vejar, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or UPR at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Behind the Headlines
KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios
On Air

Sunday 10:00 AM

Friday 9:00 AM
Subscribe
Pocket Casts RSS Feed


    Additional Programming Provided by

    Top Local Headlines

    Live
    Music Song
    0:00
    /
    Loading

    Subscribe to Our Newsletter

    By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: KCPW, 210 East 400 South, Suite 10, SALT LAKE CITY, UT, 84111, http://www.kcpw.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact