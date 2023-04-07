Utah coal power’s last leg, more abortion restrictions and flood fears

This week in Utah news: What does spring runoff need to look like to avoid flooding? A Texas pastor aims to outlaw abortion in towns bordering Utah. And the end of Utah coal power is in sight as Rocky Mountain Power moves to renewables and nuclear.
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Jacob Scholl and Tim Fitzpatrick, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.
Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or UPR at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.
How do you feel about this topic?
Is there anything else you think we should know? We'd like to hear your thoughts. Send us your feedback using the form below.