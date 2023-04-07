Utah coal power’s last leg, more abortion restrictions and flood fears

Francisco Kjolseth | Tribune File Photo The Sun rises behind steam from a cooling unit at the coal-fired Hunter power plant south of Castle Dale.

This week in Utah news: What does spring runoff need to look like to avoid flooding? A Texas pastor aims to outlaw abortion in towns bordering Utah. And the end of Utah coal power is in sight as Rocky Mountain Power moves to renewables and nuclear.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Jacob Scholl and Tim Fitzpatrick, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

