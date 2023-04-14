Behind the Headlines

SLC’s major league pitch, Utah’s medical malpractice panels, and all this snow

(Big League Utah) Early concepts of a Major League Baseball park planned for Salt Lake City’s Power District.

This week in Utah news: A coalition launches a formal bid to bring Major League Baseball to Salt Lake City. Utah’s secretive medical malpractice panels make it harder to sue health care workers. And the scientific (and not so scientific) reasons behind this year’s whale of a snow year.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Andy Larsen, Jessica Miller and Tony Semerad, along with editorial page editor George Pyle, join guest host Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

