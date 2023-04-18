KCPW Presents

The Race to Net Zero: will EVs get us there fast enough?

NHPR’s Outside/In podcast presents this 1-hour radio special, The Race to Net Zero: will EVs get us there fast enough?

Transitioning to electric vehicles is essential to meeting our climate goals. But there are so many barriers to overcome – from expanding EV charging infrastructure, to updating the power grid, to mining the metals that make batteries go.

So what if replacing every gas car with an electric car isn’t our best option to net zero?

This special will air on Friday April 21st at 10 AM and 8 PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.

Each week KCPW brings you an insightful and refreshing hour of analysis of the world around you. Sometimes, this is a special documentary produced in our studios, sometimes it’s a collaboration with our community partners and sometimes it’s a hand-picked piece, produced by an outside source. Produced by KCPW Studios
