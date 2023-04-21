Skiing for the super rich and missing FLDS kids

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Two ski lifts are now visible at Wasatch Peaks Ranch, an exclusive community and private ski resort under development outside the hamlet of Peterson on Friday, April 7, 2023. The development, catering to richest ‘1% of the 1%’ about 17 miles from Ogden, is approved for 750 residential units, will come with a Tom Fazio golf course, a village and numerous amenities, including 70 miles of trails for residents’ exclusive use.

This week in Utah news: The state’s newest ski resort is for the megarich only. Moms who are former members of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints say their kids have gone missing since Warren Jeffs’ latest revelation from prison. And an audit alleges former Cache County prosecutors misused public resources.

