Floods continue; Zion is swamped by visitors; Pornhub retreats; abortion clinics get reprieve

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) A saturated Ogden River floods adjacent areas near Ogden Canyon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

This week in Utah news: Flood risks in Utah remain high as the weather cools. A Utah judge blocks an abortion clinic ban — for now. Zion National Park has too many people and too little management. And Pornhub, the nation’s busiest porn site, blocks Utahns ahead of a new age-verification law.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Scott Pierce, Emily Anderson Stern and Julie Jag, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Behind the Headlines
KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week's top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat.
Sunday 10:00 AM

Friday 9:00 AM
