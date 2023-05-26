Behind the Headlines

Landslide threats, a Great Salt Lake update and a suicide-turned-homicide case

(Ben Erickson | Utah Geological Survey) A landslide took place on April 20, 2023 near the Chadwick Farms neighborhood in Layton. Davis County has been the site of at least eight landslides so far this year.

This week in Utah news: The first-appointed Great Salt Lake czar is heartened by the wet winter but says “we still have great cause for concern.” The latest on Davis County’s landslide risks. And a Utah man is charged with murder nearly 30 years after he told police his wife died by suicide.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Jacob Scholl and Kolbie Peterson join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Behind the Headlines
KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios
