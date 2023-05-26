Landslide threats, a Great Salt Lake update and a suicide-turned-homicide case

This week in Utah news: The first-appointed Great Salt Lake czar is heartened by the wet winter but says “we still have great cause for concern.” The latest on Davis County’s landslide risks. And a Utah man is charged with murder nearly 30 years after he told police his wife died by suicide.
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Jacob Scholl and Kolbie Peterson join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.
Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.
How do you feel about this topic?
Is there anything else you think we should know? We'd like to hear your thoughts. Send us your feedback using the form below.