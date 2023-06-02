Chris Stewart’s departure; LGBTW activist’s strategy; I-15’s widening; and Brigham’s drag-performing son

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Troy Williams, Executive Director of Equality Utah, poses for a photograph at the Utah Capitol on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Williams talked about his success in getting anti-LGBTQ measures and proposals repealed and changed, and the unlikely connections he’s built with some of Utah’s most conservative figures in his efforts to protect the state’s LGBTQ community.

Rep. Chris Stewart confirms he is leaving Congress, citing his wife’s health concerns. Bigger freeways don’t cut traffic congestion, many studies show. What could Utah do with Interstate 15 instead? Utah LGBTQ activist Troy Williams aims to protect his community by breaking bread with GOP lawmakers. And Brigham Young’s drag-performing son skirted traditional norms and now stirs speculation.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Megan Banta, Emily Anderson Stern and Mark Eddington, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios