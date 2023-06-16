Talk of a new national park; a closed abortion clinic; and dangerous dams

This Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 photo, shows the Mountain Dell Dam, 5 miles east of Salt Lake City. The window-like arches on the outside of the towering Mountain Dell Dam provide an artistic facade that fits with the natural beauty of the Utah mountain canyon where the century-old structure sits. The dam is listed in poor condition because of deteriorating concrete that allows seepage from the reservoir, said David Marble, Utah assistant state engineer. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Does Utah need (or want) a sixth national park, in this case enshrining the Great Salt Lake? Utah’s only abortion clinic outside Salt Lake City is “temporarily” closed, and people are finding that out the hard way. In addition, 81 “high hazard” Utah dams need safety upgrades. Fixing them could cost $450 million.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Emily Anderson Stern and Sofia Jeremias join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

