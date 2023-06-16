Talk of a new national park; a closed abortion clinic; and dangerous dams

Does Utah need (or want) a sixth national park, in this case enshrining the Great Salt Lake? Utah’s only abortion clinic outside Salt Lake City is “temporarily” closed, and people are finding that out the hard way. In addition, 81 “high hazard” Utah dams need safety upgrades. Fixing them could cost $450 million.
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Emily Anderson Stern and Sofia Jeremias join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.
Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.
How do you feel about this topic?
Is there anything else you think we should know? We'd like to hear your thoughts. Send us your feedback using the form below.