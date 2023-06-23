Behind the Headlines

Boosting schools, diversifying outdoor rec and revitalizing Ogden

(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Thousands walk Ogden’s Historic 25th Street during the open car show on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Utah education was “already a leaky boat” before the COVID-19 pandemic. Camping in Color and other initiatives aim to diversify outdoor recreation, but are they working? And does the notorious past of Ogden’s 25th Street play a role in its present walkability?

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Megan Banta, Julie Jag and Palak Jayswal, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Behind the Headlines
KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios
