Saving the Climate is Good for Business

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: March 8, 2023) — This week on the program, two members from the Climate Leadership Council share their plan for a carbon dividend as a means to curb carbon emissions and build U.S. businesses. The group claims their “Bipartisan Climate Roadmap” would cut U.S. CO2 emissions in half by 2035 and provide a family of four $2,000 a year out of the program’s proceeds.
The speakers discuss the Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividends proposal in two parts: first, “A Roadmap for Conservative Climate Leadership,” and second, “Leveraging America’s Carbon Advantage.” Today’s speakers are Greg Bertlesen, CEO of Climate Leadership Council, and Catrina Rorke, senior vice president for policy and research. Moderating the discussion is University of Utah student Ian Linnabary.
This forum was put on in partnership with the Climate Leadership Council and Riverwood Strategies.
This forum was recorded on January 25th, 2023.
