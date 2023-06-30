Long-term-care lapses, Medicaid misses and housing hopes

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) The Utah Health Policy Project, hundreds of citizens and advocates of the governor’s plan to expand Medicaid attend a rally on March 5, 2015.

In Utah, “inadequate” long-term care facilities see lax oversight, the Disability Law Center reports. Vulnerable residents rely on Medicaid for health coverage, but tens of thousands are losing it. And how an emerging housing approach is making homeownership attainable.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Paighten Harkins, Emily Anderson Stern and Sofia Jeremias join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m.,stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios