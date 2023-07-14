Redistricting, a canyon gondola and how Native tribes have been mistreated

(Keith Secola Jr. | Special to The Tribune) Ute artist Keith Secola Jr. created this collage representing the tribe’s history and aspirations in education. Secola is the grandson of noted Ute leader Francis McKinley.

The Utah Supreme Court hears arguments over the challenge to how the state’s majority-Republican Legislature went about drawing new congressional districts. Analysis shows that Ute Tribe schoolchildren have been failed by public schools more than any other students in the state. The Paiute Tribe considers “how best to honor and memorialize” children who died at a former boarding school site. And the Utah Department of Transportation makes official its plan to build a gondola through Little Cottonwood Canyon.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Jacob Scholl and Courtney Tanner join guest host Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to comments@kcpw.org or Twitter @KCPW.

KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios