DeSantis vs. Trump, new energy rebates, and SLC’s hottest spots

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes a shot at Donald Trump during a Utah campaign event, saying that a GOP wave can happen with “no distractions.” A Rocky Mountain Power program gives rebates to customers who let the utility use their home-battery systems when needed. And citizen scientists are identifying Salt Lake City’s hottest places.
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Tim Fitzpatrick and Sofia Jeremias, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.
Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.
