DeSantis vs. Trump, new energy rebates, and SLC’s hottest spots

(Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rallies with Utah Republican lawmakers and supporters, hoping for a financial and political boost for his 2024 presidential campaign at the Capitol, July 21, 2023.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes a shot at Donald Trump during a Utah campaign event, saying that a GOP wave can happen with “no distractions.” A Rocky Mountain Power program gives rebates to customers who let the utility use their home-battery systems when needed. And citizen scientists are identifying Salt Lake City’s hottest places.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Tim Fitzpatrick and Sofia Jeremias, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios