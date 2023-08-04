Utah ERA efforts, differing education paths and protecting Afghan prosecutors

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Local supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment rally at the Utah Capitol in 2019. Despite numerous efforts by lawmakers in recent years, proposals to ratify the amendment have not been publicly debated in the Legislature since the 1970s.

How would Utah women’s lives change if the state ratified the Equal Rights Amendment? Two Utah school districts took opposite paths when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. And Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill is working to evacuate Afghan prosecutors targeted by the Taliban.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern, Carmen Nesbitt and Jordan Miller, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

