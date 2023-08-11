Joe Biden’s visit, FBI shooting, LDS tithing lawsuit

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the one year anniversary of the PACT Act, at George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

President Joe Biden visits Utah as part of a Western tour. A Provo man who made threats against the president is shot and killed during an FBI raid. An appeals court reinstates James Huntsman’s tithing lawsuit against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And a cleanup plan for toxic waste created by US Magnesium has a significant flaw: a dwindling supply of Great Salt Lake water.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jacob Scholl and Tony Semerad, columnist Robert Gehrke and independent investigative reporter Emma Penrod join guest host Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to comments@kcpw.org or Twitter @KCPW.

KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios