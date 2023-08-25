News at Tracy Aviary, Fishlake National Forrest, after-hours social club buzz, and a Utah political update

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Flamingo chicks at Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

On this episode, we discuss baby animals, really big trees, a growingly notorious nightclub in Salt Lake City, a US Senator considering his political future, and how the recent indictments in Georgia may affect the upcoming presidential election including here in Utah.Salt Lake Tribune reporters Paighten Harkins and Kolbie Peterson along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join guest host Matthew LaPlante to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

