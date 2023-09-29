Behind the Headlines

Great Salt Lake dust, school restrooms and Brigham Young’s wine mission

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (46.6MB)

Subscribe: RSS

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Strong winds blow dust across a road near the south shore of the Great Salt Lake in March 2023

transgender Jordan School District student speaks out as adults discuss school restroom use. A look at what the Great Salt Lake’s dust is doing to our bodies. And Brigham Young’s southern Utah wine mission fueled Latter-day Saint profits, prophecy and alcoholism.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Carmen Nesbitt, Leia Larsen and Mark Eddington join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

Behind the Headlines
KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios
On Air

Sunday 10:00 AM

Friday 9:00 AM
Subscribe
Pocket Casts RSS Feed


    Additional Programming Provided by

    Top Local Headlines

    Live
    Music Song
    0:00
    /
    Loading

    Subscribe to Our Newsletter

    By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact