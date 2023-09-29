Great Salt Lake dust, school restrooms and Brigham Young’s wine mission

A transgender Jordan School District student speaks out as adults discuss school restroom use. A look at what the Great Salt Lake’s dust is doing to our bodies. And Brigham Young’s southern Utah wine mission fueled Latter-day Saint profits, prophecy and alcoholism.
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Carmen Nesbitt, Leia Larsen and Mark Eddington join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.
Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.
How do you feel about this topic?
Is there anything else you think we should know? We'd like to hear your thoughts. Send us your feedback using the form below.