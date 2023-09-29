Great Salt Lake dust, school restrooms and Brigham Young’s wine mission

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Strong winds blow dust across a road near the south shore of the Great Salt Lake in March 2023

A transgender Jordan School District student speaks out as adults discuss school restroom use. A look at what the Great Salt Lake’s dust is doing to our bodies. And Brigham Young’s southern Utah wine mission fueled Latter-day Saint profits, prophecy and alcoholism.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Carmen Nesbitt, Leia Larsen and Mark Eddington join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to discuss the week’s top stories.

