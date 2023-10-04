Safe Streets for All

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: August 23, 2023) — This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah transportation and how the state can update infrastructure to create connected communities.

With a growing population, transportation across the Wasatch Front has become a hot-button issue. From the expansion of I-15 to the gondola planned for Little Cottonwood Canyon, the state’s plans for transportation have garnered significant pushback from Utahns but continue to move forward.

Safety on Utah roads is another major policy concern. In 2022, there were 319 fatalities on Utah roads, a drop from 332 deaths the year prior. However, pedestrian deaths increased from 45 to 53 over the same period. Likewise, cyclist deaths jumped from six in 2021 to 15 in 2022.

This week’s panel tackles the state’s transportation issues and explores how coordinated planning can create a safer Utah. The panelists include Taylor Anderson, co-founder of Sweet Streets; Kristen Hoschouer, Safety Outreach Administrator in the Utah Department of Transportation; Ted Knowlton, deputy director of the Wasatch Front Regional Council; and Jon Larsen, Transportation Director for Salt Lake City. The panel is moderated by Ginger Cannon, Active Transportation Manager at the University of Utah.

This forum was co-sponsored by the University of Utah’s Sustainability Office, Point B and Bike Utah.

This forum was recorded on March 22, 2023.

