Wary OB-GYNs; a failed affordable housing project; and an LDS conference recap

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Alex Woodcock, an OB-GYN fellow at the University of Utah, poses for a portrait on Monday Sept. 25, 2023. Woodcox is publishing a paper in an academic journal on future plans of the most recent graduating class of OB-GYN residents nationally after the Dobbs decision.

At age 99, President Russell Nelson preaches “celestial” thinking and temple building at the just-concluded General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. How one of the largest deeply affordable housing projects in Utah fell apart. And new OB-GYNs are avoiding abortion-restrictive states like Utah.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tamarra Kemsley, Blake Apgar and Emily Anderson Stern, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios