Utahn killed in Israel; controversial ICE memo; ozone woes; and Utah growth

A Salt Lake City rabbi says a member of his congregation was killed in Israel. Gov. Spencer Cox says Utah is not a “sanctuary state,” citing an “outdated” Immigration and Customs Enforcement memo shared with state leaders. Northern Utah’s ozone problem isn’t getting any better. And a new survey shows what Utahns think about how the state should grow.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jordan Miller, Paighten Harkins, Tim Fitzpatrick and Tony Semerad join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or X, formerly known as Twitter, at @upraccess.

KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios
