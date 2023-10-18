Will I Ever be Able to Afford a House? Housing Affordability, Population Growth and Environmental Constraints

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: March 29, 2023) — This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses housing affordability in Utah and how it relates to water usage, air pollution and intergenerational wealth.

According to the National Association of Realtors, U.S. housing prices fell by 0.2 percent from February 2022 to February 2023. Although average home prices also fell in Utah in that time, the statewide median sales price of a home actually rose in the first two months of 2023, jumping from $455,000 to $464,000. High prices and rising interest rates are both squeezing Utah home buyers and have raised the question of whether they will ever be able to afford a home.

Today’s panel digs into these trends and looks at how increased demand is putting a strain on Utah homebuyers. The panel includes Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow and scholar at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute; Gabriel Lozada, associate professor in the Economics Department at the University of Utah; Jason Seaton, member of the Poplar Grove Community Council and Jake Wood, partner and Director of Affordable Housing at J. Fisher Companies. The panel is moderated by Katie McKellar, reporter for the Deseret News.

This forum was co-sponsored by the University of Utah’s Department of Economics.

This forum was recorded on February 2nd, 2023.

