Biden in Israel, more failed US House speaker votes and the future of the Utah attorney general’s office

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss President Biden’s visit to Israel, the destruction of the Al-Ahli hospital, the continuing search for a viable House speaker and Sen. Mitt Romney’s advice to the Republican presidential candidates. They also discuss Romney’s new book, whether Utah’s attorney general should be an appointed position, flaring natural gas in Utah, Utah’s Olympic prospects, vandalism in a St. George council election and whether we are in a recession.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios