Biden’s $100 billion foreign aid package, Sidney Powell’s guilty plea and banned books in Utah schools

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and the continued bombardment of Gaza, President Biden’s proposed $100 billion foreign aid package, whether Utah will accept Palestinian refugees, the House Speaker race, Sidney Powell’s guilty plea to racketeering in Georgia and Rep. Burgess Owens’ claim that the Bible was banned in 1963. They also discuss Sen. Romney’s new book, Gov. Cox’s comments on D.C. dysfunction and Utah housing, a lawsuit over cougar hunting and the new Golden Spike monument.
