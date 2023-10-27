Behind the Headlines

Book bans; sexual abuse lawsuit; child care access; and a fresh Utah Lake controversy

A look at banned books in Utah’s biggest school districts brings some surprises. The Utah Supreme Court weighs whether to revive a lawsuit accusing a Provo OB-GYN of sexually abusing dozens of women. A new report raises alarms about child care access. And a Utah Lake official steps down after he’s asked about letters in support of dredging and gets hired by Vineyard.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jessica Miller, Megan Banta and Leia Larsen, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast.

Behind the Headlines
KCPW and The Salt Lake Tribune present a fresh way for Utahns to process the headlines. Behind the Headlines, a live weekly broadcast, examines the week’s top local stories through the eyes of reporters on the beat. Produced by KCPW Studios
