The presidential race timeline, the DeSantis-Newsom debate and the Utah special election results

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the Republican presidential field, who will be the final candidates, the debate between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Mike Lee visiting Israel. They also discuss Rep. Celeste Maloy’s victory in the 2nd Congressional District, Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s reelection, Gov. Cox allocating $7 million toward the life sciences workforce, the development of The Point and the Utah Olympic games announcement.

