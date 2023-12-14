Free speech, college campuses and the proper role of government

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss Gov. Cox calling on Utah universities to stop commenting on current events, free speech on college campuses and how to have productive conversations. They also discuss their perspectives on the role the government should play.
