G7 meeting in Hiroshima, the Durham report and Gov. Cox’s comments on immigration reform

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the meeting of the G7 countries in Japan, the Pentagon’s $3 billion accounting error, the debt ceiling, the recent congressional vote for the Medicare for All Act and the Durham report on Russian interference in U.S. politics. They also discuss presidential primaries in New Hampshire, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign launch, Montana’s TikTok ban, states passing anti-trans legislation, Gov. Spencer Cox’s comments on federal immigration policy and a study looking into rail service connecting Las Vegas to Boise through Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios