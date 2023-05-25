Both Sides of the Aisle

G7 meeting in Hiroshima, the Durham report and Gov. Cox’s comments on immigration reform

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (23.6MB)

Subscribe: RSS

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the meeting of the G7 countries in Japan, the Pentagon’s $3 billion accounting error, the debt ceiling, the recent congressional vote for the Medicare for All Act and the Durham report on Russian interference in U.S. politics. They also discuss presidential primaries in New Hampshire, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign launch, Montana’s TikTok ban, states passing anti-trans legislation, Gov. Spencer Cox’s comments on federal immigration policy and a study looking into rail service connecting Las Vegas to Boise through Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle
Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios
On Air

Sunday 12:30 PM

Thursday 10:30 AM
Subscribe
Pocket Casts RSS Feed


    Additional Programming Provided by

    Top Local Headlines

    Live
    Music Song
    0:00
    /
    Loading

    Subscribe to Our Newsletter

    By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: KCPW, 210 East 400 South, Suite 10, SALT LAKE CITY, UT, 84111, http://www.kcpw.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact