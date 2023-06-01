Debt ceiling deal, Rep. Chris Stewart’s resignation and upcoming Utah elections

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the debt ceiling agreement between the White House and House Republicans, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential announcement, the death of Tina Turner and Rep. Chris Stewart’s plan to resign from Congress. They also discuss Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs’ bid for the U.S. Senate, Derek Kitchen’s new federal appointment, Amy Fowler’s planned resignation from the Salt Lake City Council, private age verification for pornography sites in Utah, St. George’s drag lawsuit and transportation plans for Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Both Sides of the Aisle is a weekly debate over politics, policy and current issues facing the state of Utah, featuring voices representing the Right, the Center, and the Left. Produced by KCPW Studios