America Learn Your History: What Happened Before Stonewall

Host Bobby Wooten 

“America, Learn Your History” began as a popular Instagram series by composer and professor Bobby Wooten. Join us for our first radio special: Stonewall often gets credit for the beginning of the gay liberation movement. But there was an earlier riot, at Compton’s Cafeteria in San Francisco, and it was started by a transwoman. Bobby’s guests include actor Tituss Burgess and historian Dr. Susan Stryker.

This special will air on Friday July 7th at 10 AM and 8PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.

