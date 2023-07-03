America Learn Your History: What Happened Before Stonewall

Host Bobby Wooten

“America, Learn Your History” began as a popular Instagram series by composer and professor Bobby Wooten. Join us for our first radio special: Stonewall often gets credit for the beginning of the gay liberation movement. But there was an earlier riot, at Compton’s Cafeteria in San Francisco, and it was started by a transwoman. Bobby’s guests include actor Tituss Burgess and historian Dr. Susan Stryker.

This special will air on Friday July 7th at 10 AM and 8PM here on 88.3 FM KCPW.

Each week KCPW brings you an insightful and refreshing hour of analysis of the world around you. Sometimes, this is a special documentary produced in our studios, sometimes it’s a collaboration with our community partners and sometimes it’s a hand-picked piece, produced by an outside source. Produced by KCPW Studios