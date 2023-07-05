Ukraine: One Year Later

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour — Today on the program, a panel of experts discusses the war in Ukraine a year since the Russian invasion began. Professors from the University of Utah look back to the predictions made at the outset of the conflict and the reality of unfolding war.

The panel includes Marjorie Castle, professor and lecturer in the political science department; John G. Francis, research professor in the political science department; Sean Lawson, associate professor in the communication department; and Tyler Pack, visiting assistant professor in the political science department. Moderating the discussion is Julia Martin, student forum host for the Hinckley Institute.

This forum was recorded on February 1st, 2022.

